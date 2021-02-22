Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Snowfall Totals Sunday Evening

The snow fell during the afternoon into the late evening hours causing snow-covered and slippery roads
Snowfall totals from Sunday afternoon into the late evening hours.
Snowfall totals from Sunday afternoon into the late evening hours.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Snowfall from the latest winter storm to impact the area ranged from up to 1″ in parts of the Northwoods, to a little over an inch and half in Wausau, to 2-3″ in Plover, Iola and Elroy, while higher amounts around 5″ were reported in parts of Juneau and Adams Counties.

The highest snowfall amounts were found in Monroe County in Cashton and Melvina with 7.5″ to 8″ of snow.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin DNR issued an Orange Level Air Quality Alert Friday that is expected to last until 3...
Orange Level Air Quality Alert issued
Marshfield Police Department K9 Rika poses with items discovered during a traffic stop Friday...
Drugs, gun found during Marshfield traffic stop
Staff Sgt. Remington K. Viney of the 115th Fighter Wing, was killed in a plane crash in...
115th Fighter Wing pays tribute to member killed in Janesville plane crash
Homicide investigation underway in Juneau Co.
Roads will be slippery and snow-covered at times this evening.
First Alert Weather: Accumulating snow into tonight

Latest News

Many kids were on the lake enjoying ice fishing.
Youth take on ice fishing at Wausau youth fisheree
One of Fetch Foster and Rescue's co-founders plays with a rescue dog
Fetch Foster and Rescue home safe after ordeal in Texas
Local church launches 'Art in Verse' series highlighting local art
Local church launches ‘Art in Verse’ series for Lent
Roads will be slippery and snow-covered at times this evening.
First Alert Weather: Accumulating snow into tonight