First Alert Weather: Snowfall Totals Sunday Evening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Snowfall from the latest winter storm to impact the area ranged from up to 1″ in parts of the Northwoods, to a little over an inch and half in Wausau, to 2-3″ in Plover, Iola and Elroy, while higher amounts around 5″ were reported in parts of Juneau and Adams Counties.

The highest snowfall amounts were found in Monroe County in Cashton and Melvina with 7.5″ to 8″ of snow.

