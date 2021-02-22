Advertisement

First Alert Weather - Active start to the new work week

By Chad Franzen
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

After many locations received some light snowfall Sunday, another handful of weak disturbances will bring more chances for snow to central

Wisconsin throughout the beginning of the new work week. In addition to some additional snow chances, warmer weather will continue to

pour into The Badger State, with mostly 30s for Monday afternoon and even some 40s popping up for Tuesday. The first of the weak

disturbances will roll through northern Wisconsin Monday night, with most locations receiving less an inch of snow throughout early

Tuesday morning.

The last of the disturbances moving through Wisconsin, will move through Wisconsin Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, with

additional snowfall expected across the area. Most locations will pick up around an inch or so, with locations in the Northwoods picking

up 2-4″ of accumulation throughout Wednesday morning.

Locally heavier amounts will be possible across Vilas County.
Locally heavier amounts will be possible across Vilas County.(WSAW)

Expect another quick cool down toward the end of the week, with warmer temperatures and more chances for snowfall on the way for the second half of the weekend.

