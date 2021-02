HURLEY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 51-year-old man has died following a snowmobile crash in Iron County.

The crash was reported around 11 p.m. Saturday on Duck Lake Road in the township of Knight. Investigators said the driver left the trail and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s the 10th fatal snowmobile crash in Wisconsin this season.

