Local church launches ‘Art in Verse’ series for Lent

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saint Andrew Lutheran Church in Wausau will host an “Art in Verse” series during the season of Lent, highlighting local art.

Communications Coordinator Michelle Tlusty says this is an opportunity for community members to express which scriptures resonate with their artwork.

“I know I feel closest to God in my faith when I’m performing and when I’m singing,” Tlusty said. “And so, I understand that art can be a very spiritual experience for people.”

The series will highlight all artwork on the church’s Facebook page and in the church.

“Anything from visual art, so like painting, drawing, to photography,” Tlusty said. “I plan on featuring someone who does woodworking. So, really anything that people have been doing in their free time that has really made them feel connected to their faith in any type of way.”

Art in Verse will also feature hundreds of hand-made paper cranes, collected from community members throughout the season of Lent.

“We are currently working on a paper crane project to go along in our Lenten season,” she said. “That actually be displayed in our sanctuary. It’s going to be a giant display of paper cranes in our sanctuary that people from our community have contributed to.”

Church member and artist Pam Clark says having her artwork be apart of this series brings a sense of unity back to the congregation.

“For about a year, I was doing paint pouring at church every week,” Clark said. “That is one way our fellowship committee got together. Once a month, we have different projects that we do, so this is a great way for us to connect again.”

