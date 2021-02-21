Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway in Juneau Co.

The Sheriff’s Office says one person was shot in Armenia Township.
(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARMENIA TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - On Saturday night around 10:00 p.m., the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on 9th St. in Armenia Township, for a person who was shot.

Police say when they arrived, they found a man who was dead inside the residence.

This incident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and the Juneau County Medical Examiner.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin DNR issued an Orange Level Air Quality Alert Friday that is expected to last until 3...
Orange Level Air Quality Alert issued
Marshfield Police Department K9 Rika poses with items discovered during a traffic stop Friday...
Drugs, gun found during Marshfield traffic stop
Staff Sgt. Remington K. Viney of the 115th Fighter Wing, was killed in a plane crash in...
115th Fighter Wing pays tribute to member killed in Janesville plane crash
Wayne Steffenhagen looks onto the field while talking with a player during a game.
Coach Wayne Steffenhagen leaves behind a lasting legacy
Wayne Steffenhagen dies at 79 years old.
Legendary D.C. Everest football coach Wayne Steffenhagen has died

Latest News

7 things
7 Things You Need To Know (02-21-21)
mt. etna
Mt. Etna erupts 4 times in last 4 Days
sterling mass
Phi Delta Theta Clear Snow for Neighbors
Roads will quickly go from slippery to snow-covered and treacherous at times this afternoon...
First Alert Weather: Accumulating snow this afternoon into tonight