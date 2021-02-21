First Alert Weather: Accumulating snow this afternoon into tonight

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The latest round of snow to impact the area will roll in starting late this morning in the southern parts of the region while overspreading the rest of North Central Wisconsin by early this afternoon. Periods of light snow in the Northwoods into this evening, while light to moderate snow in Central Wisconsin. Roads will be snow-covered and treacherous at times, especially in Central Wisconsin for the afternoon into tonight. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Cloudy with snow developing by early this afternoon. The flakes will continue to fly into this evening. (WSAW)

Lighter snowfall north, while a few inches possible south. (WSAW)

Light snow will overspread the area by early this afternoon. (WSAW)

Light to moderate snow will fall through the afternoon into early this evening. (WSAW)

Light snow will taper to snow showers around mid-evening. (WSAW)

Snow showers will wind down from west to east during the late evening. (WSAW)

Snow will taper to snow showers by mid-evening, with the flakes winding down by midnight. Total snowfall of up to 1″ in locations north of Highway 64, 1-2″ from Highway 64 south to Wausau and Stevens Point, while 2-4″ farther south including Wisconsin Rapids, Plover, Wautoma, and Adams. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 20s. Breezy on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. High in the mid 30s. Snow showers are possible Monday night in the Northwoods with a quick-moving front. Partly to mostly cloudy and mild on Tuesday. High in the upper 30s. A band of snow is forecast to move through parts of North Central Wisconsin Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The jury is still out on how much snowfall could take place, but there is the potential for a narrow area of 25-50 miles with a few inches of accumulation. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday. High in the low 30s. Chillier on Thursday with more clouds than sun. High around 20.

The next weather makers could be on tap for later Friday into Friday night and on Sunday. Breezy Friday with light snow or snow showers possible later in the day and at night. High in the mid 30s. Partly sunny on Saturday with highs near 30. Another risk of snow on Sunday. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

