Assumption, Three Lakes advance to state in girls basketball

By Matt Infield
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Entering Saturday’s sectional final games, six area girls high school basketball teams had a chance to advance to next week’s state tournament. The Assumption Royals and Three Lakes Blue Jays both did exactly that in Division Five. Assumption throttled Wauzeka-Steuben on the road 65-44, and Three Lakes took care of Athens at home, 73-30.

Assumption advances to state for the first time since 2016 and the sixth time in program history. For Three Lakes, it’s just the second time they’ve gone to state, and the first since 1999. The two teams could be on a collision course on Thursday in La Crosse, the semifinal games will be held in the morning and early afternoon, and the championship game is scheduled for 7:05 that night.

