WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday’s prep highlights include #3 Appleton North taking down #2 D.C. Everest in double-overtime, #1 SPASH’s season ending at the hand of #4 Hortonville, #5 Wisconsin Rapids upset bid falling short vs. #1 Eau Claire Memorial, #2 Auburndale toppling #3 Pacelli and #1 Newman stomping #4 Wisconsin Valley Lutheran.

