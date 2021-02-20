Orange Level Air Quality Alert issued

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution, which will remain in effect until 3:00 PM CST Sunday, February 21.

The advisory is being issued because of persistent, elevated levels of fine particles in the air. These fine particles come primarily from combustion sources, such as power plants, factories, and other industrial sources, vehicle exhaust, and wood burning.

The Air Quality Index is currently in or expected to soon be in the orange level, which is considered unhealthy for people in sensitive groups. People in those sensitive groups include those with heart or lung disease, asthma, older adults, and children.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.