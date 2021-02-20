Advertisement

Orange Level Air Quality Alert issued

PM2.5 levels could affect those in unhealthy and sensitive groups.
Wisconsin DNR issued an Orange Level Air Quality Alert Friday that is expected to last until 3 p.m. Sunday.(WSAW)
By Mark Holley
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution, which will remain in effect until 3:00 PM CST Sunday, February 21.

The advisory is being issued because of persistent, elevated levels of fine particles in the air. These fine particles come primarily from combustion sources, such as power plants, factories, and other industrial sources, vehicle exhaust, and wood burning.

The Air Quality Index is currently in or expected to soon be in the orange level, which is considered unhealthy for people in sensitive groups. People in those sensitive groups include those with heart or lung disease, asthma, older adults, and children.

