Merrill restaurant adapts to Lent fish fries amid COVID-19 pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fraternal Order of Eagles, also known as Merrill Eagles Club, has more takeout orders during the first Friday of Lent fish fry.

Manager of the restaurant Scott Doerr says the restaurant has seen more carry-out orders since the pandemic began.

“It’s been that way since COVID started,” Doerr said. “We’ve doubled our carry-outs with the dining loss.”

Despite the decline in customers that choose to dine-in, he says people still enjoy the restaurant’s fish fries.

“Everybody seems to enjoy them,” he said. “They really like coming out here and they always say we have the best fish fries in the area.”

Doerr said the restaurant ordered about 200 pounds of haddock fish and 33 pounds of catfish that he expected to be completely gone by the end of the night.

