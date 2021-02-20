Advertisement

Merrill restaurant adapts to Lent fish fries amid COVID-19 pandemic

Merrill Eagles Club adapts to fish fries amid pandemic
Merrill Eagles Club adapts to fish fries amid pandemic(WSAW)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fraternal Order of Eagles, also known as Merrill Eagles Club, has more takeout orders during the first Friday of Lent fish fry.

Manager of the restaurant Scott Doerr says the restaurant has seen more carry-out orders since the pandemic began.

“It’s been that way since COVID started,” Doerr said. “We’ve doubled our carry-outs with the dining loss.”

Despite the decline in customers that choose to dine-in, he says people still enjoy the restaurant’s fish fries.

“Everybody seems to enjoy them,” he said. “They really like coming out here and they always say we have the best fish fries in the area.”

Doerr said the restaurant ordered about 200 pounds of haddock fish and 33 pounds of catfish that he expected to be completely gone by the end of the night.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Steffenhagen dies at 79 years old.
Legendary D.C. Everest football coach Wayne Steffenhagen has died
Crews respond to a crash in the southbound lane on US-51.
Update: One person injured in crash on US 51
A truck caught on Fire on I-39 near Kroenenwetter on Feb. 18, 2021.
UPDATE: I-39 near Kronenwetter now open after vehicle fire
Drug evidence photo
$13K worth of meth, marijuana seized in Langlade County
Two women reportedly went to extremes to get vaccines in Florida.
Police: 2 women dressed as older ladies to try to get second COVID-19 vaccine in Fla.

Latest News

Light to moderate snow will impact the region Sunday afternoon into the evening.
First Alert Weather: More snow expected later this weekend
Wisconsin DNR issued an Orange Level Air Quality Alert Friday that is expected to last until 3...
Orange Level Air Quality Alert issued
Curbwise offers eco-friendly delivery
Curbwise provides unique delivery service to Stevens Point
Stevens Point man delivers goods from businesses to customers via tricycle
Stevens Point man delivers goods from businesses to customers via tricycle