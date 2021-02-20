Advertisement

Florida governor: Flags will be at half-staff for Limbaugh

First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his wife Kathryn watches during the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In honor of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced he would order flags in Florida to be flown at half-staff when Limbaugh’s body is laid to rest.

Limbaugh, a Florida resident, died Wednesday after battling lung cancer. DeSantis called him a friend. It’s not clear when the flags will be lowered, since the funeral plans for Limbaugh have not been announced yet.

“When there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of interment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half staff,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Palm Beach County.

Limbaugh’s death has been widely mourned by conservatives, although critics have highlighted past comments by him that they allege were bigoted and blatantly racist.

The governor has previously ordered flags to be at half-staff to honor the deaths of law enforcement officers killed on duty, members of the Navy killed in a mass shooting in Pensacola and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, among others.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Steffenhagen dies at 79 years old.
Legendary D.C. Everest football coach Wayne Steffenhagen has died
Crews respond to a crash in the southbound lane on US-51.
Update: One person injured in crash on US 51
A truck caught on Fire on I-39 near Kroenenwetter on Feb. 18, 2021.
UPDATE: I-39 near Kronenwetter now open after vehicle fire
Drug evidence photo
$13K worth of meth, marijuana seized in Langlade County
Two women reportedly went to extremes to get vaccines in Florida.
Police: 2 women dressed as older ladies to try to get second COVID-19 vaccine in Fla.

Latest News

Wisconsin DNR issued an Orange Level Air Quality Alert Friday that is expected to last until 3...
Orange Level Air Quality Alert issued
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, travelers wear face coverings as they queue...
Airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details
Curbwise offers eco-friendly delivery
Curbwise provides unique delivery service to Stevens Point
Stevens Point man delivers goods from businesses to customers via tricycle
Stevens Point man delivers goods from businesses to customers via tricycle