First Alert Weather: Snow likely on Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting out mostly clear tonight but clouds will be on the increase in advance of the next weather maker to impact the area. Due to the clouds, not as cold. Lows in the upper single digits to low teens.

Increasing clouds tonight, not as cold. (WSAW)

The Air Quality Advisory remains in effect tonight and through the afternoon on Sunday. Those people in groups that may have respiratory issues or sensitive to fine particles in the air are the ones that will be most affected by this advisory. Once the light snow moves in and the winds increase a bit later Sunday afternoon into the night, the air quality will improve.

In effect through Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

In effect through Sunday afternoon from Highway 64 on south locally. (WSAW)

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with light snow moving in from the southwest to northeast during the early to mid-afternoon. Periods of light snow will fall in the Northwoods into tomorrow evening, while light to moderate snow will fall in Central Wisconsin. The snow will taper to snow showers during the evening, tapering off around midnight. Snowfall up to 1″ is expected in locations north of Highway 64, 1-2″ in most of Central Wisconsin, while 3″ or a bit more could fall from near Wisconsin Rapids and Plover on south in the area. Highs on Sunday in the upper 20s to around 30.

Lighter snowfall north, while up to 3" or so in the southern parts of the area. (WSAW)

Light snow will move in for the afternoon tomorrow. (WSAW)

Periods of light to moderate snow will fall in the region. (WSAW)

Light snow will taper to snow showers later in the evening. (WSAW)

Light snow and snow showers will taper off Sunday night. (WSAW)

Snow-covered and slick roads are likely from tomorrow afternoon into early Monday morning. (WSAW)

A milder start to the work week with a noticeable breeze on Monday from the southwest. Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s. Snow showers are possible Monday night in the north. Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds, with another risk of snow showers at night. High in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with daytime readings peaking in the low 30s. A shot of colder air moves in for Thursday with lots of clouds, high in the upper teens. Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy Friday. Highs in the mid 20s. Light snow is possible next Saturday. Highs in the upper 20s.

