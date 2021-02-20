Advertisement

Drugs, gun found during Marshfield traffic stop

Marshfield Police Department K9 Rika poses with items discovered during a traffic stop Friday...
Marshfield Police Department K9 Rika poses with items discovered during a traffic stop Friday night.(Marshfield Police Department)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is in jail after a traffic stop in Marshfield Friday night lead to the discovery of a large amount of drugs and drug-related items, as well as a loaded handgun.

A 37-year-old Marshfield man was arrested after Marshfield K9 Rika alerted officers to the presence of drugs during a traffic stop. While searching the man’s vehicle, officers found 23.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 155.5 grams of suspected marijuana, 5 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, several schedule 4 prescription pills, suspected THC wax, a 9mm handgun with loaded magazines, and a variety of drug paraphernalia items.

The man was taken to the Wood County Jail. He is facing charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver THC, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Psilocybin (mushrooms), Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

A 37-year-old Marshfield male is facing charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver THC, Possession with Intent to...

Posted by Marshfield Police Department on Saturday, February 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Steffenhagen dies at 79 years old.
Legendary D.C. Everest football coach Wayne Steffenhagen has died
Crews respond to a crash in the southbound lane on US-51.
Update: One person injured in crash on US 51
Wisconsin DNR issued an Orange Level Air Quality Alert Friday that is expected to last until 3...
Orange Level Air Quality Alert issued
Two women reportedly went to extremes to get vaccines in Florida.
Police: 2 women dressed as older ladies to try to get second COVID-19 vaccine in Fla.
Clark County dog found with legs tied
Thorp woman charged with mistreatment of animals, dog found with legs zip tied

Latest News

Light to moderate snow will impact the region Sunday afternoon into the evening.
First Alert Weather: More snow expected later this weekend
First Friday Lent Fish Fry 2/19/2021
First Friday Lent Fish Fry 2/19/2021
Steffenhagen's Legacy if Greatness 2/19/2021
Steffenhagen's Legacy if Greatness 2/19/2021
Wayne Steffenhagen looks onto the field while talking with a player during a game.
Coach Wayne Steffenhagen leaves behind a lasting legacy