Curbwise provides unique delivery service to Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens point has a peculiar vehicle roaming its streets.

A tricycle loaded down with boxes is visiting homes and businesses, bridging the gap in a time when people are taking extra precautions.

“So I offer the contactless delivery, which people really appreciate and I think even after COVID, I think this is going to be a mainstay for our local community,” said Trevor Roark, owner, and operator of Curbwise.

Trevor has long been an avid cycler. It was his main form of transportation to his previous job at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. But when he lost that job due to COVID-19 he decided to says he always wondered why businesses did not use bicycles more for deliveries.

“I’m helping to reduce the community’s and the businesses’ carbon footprint by providing it all via bicycle power.,” he said.

Roark also supports the community by partnering with local businesses. He currently has seven agreements, with three more in the works. He values the relationships he has with sustainable groups like the Stevens Point Area Cooperative and the Central Rivers Farm Shed.

“There’s a lot of regular customers, actually, which I’m happy about,” he said, explaining that relationships with the customers were just as important to him as those with the businesses. But he likes to meet new people too.

“We just love Trevor. It’s been really inspiring to see him start a business in this economy, in this challenging time, and it’s really great to see the community just embracing a new kind of delivery in central Wisconsin,” said Executive Director of Central Rivers Farm Shed Jenny Riggenbach.

Even the recent extreme winter weather can’t hold Roark back. He said he does rely on those plows during snow emergencies, but as long as they make a pass, his trike can get through.

“I know it was a little abnormal with the polar vortex, but it’s all about layers. What they say in this industry is that there’s no bad weather, there’s just bad gear,” Roark said.

Roark is just one guy with one tricycle right now. But he says he plans to expand over time and build a fleet to serve all of Stevens Point.

