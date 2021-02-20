Advertisement

Court won’t hear appeal to stop Wisconsin wolf hunt

DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has dismissed a Department of Natural Resources request to stop the wolf hunt, which is scheduled to begin next week.

The DNR was appealing a court order that requires a hunt this month. Although the Natural Resources Board authorized the wolf hunt on the judge’s orders, the DNR was nevertheless appealing the Jefferson County judge’s order which said the agency violated hunters’ constitutional rights (see related story).

But the appeals court says that the order was not a final judgment, so the appellate court has no jurisdiction over the appeal.

The weeklong wolf hunt will run from Feb. 22 through Feb. 28, and the permit application period closes at midnight Saturday. The state will issue 4,000 hunting licenses. Up to 200 animals will be allowed to be harvested.

