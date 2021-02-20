Advertisement

2 dead after Air Force jet crashes near Montgomery, Ala. airport

A jet has crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, according to Executive Airport Director Marshall Taggart Jr.
A jet has crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, according to Executive Airport Director Marshall Taggart Jr.(WSFA)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Air Force confirmed Friday night that a T-38 trainer aircraft crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport Friday.

The public affairs office said the condition of the pilots was unknown Friday night, but Montgomery Regional Airport Executive Director Marshall Taggart Jr. said two people on board the jet died in the crash.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. The jet was assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Columbus, Miss.

There are houses in the area, including a mobile home park, but Taggart said the jet did not hit any structures.

Taggart said the jet was flying from Columbus to Tallahassee, Fla. at the time of the crash.

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency is asking that everyone stay away from the area.

A safety investigation board will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

