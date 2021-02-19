Advertisement

Winter weather temporarily delays shipment of 6 million vaccine doses, White House says

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt says the drive to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 has been set back by the winter storms that have spanned the country, shutting down transportation hubs and highways. But Slavitt says it’s possible to catch up with a concerted effort.

The weather has led to a 3-day delay in shipping vaccine, or about 6 million doses. Slavitt says the vaccine won’t spoil and is “safe and sound” in warehouses.

But as shipments resume and scale up, vaccinators in communities across the country are going to have to work overtime to get shots into arms.

“We as an entire nation will have to pull together to get back on track,” Slavitt told reporters at the White House coronavirus briefing.

About 1.4 million doses were being shipped Friday and the rest of the backlog should be cleared in several days.

In addition, the government is opening up five new mass vaccination centers, one in Philadelphia, and four others in the Florida cities of Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck caught on Fire on I-39 near Kroenenwetter on Feb. 18, 2021.
UPDATE: I-39 near Kronenwetter now open after vehicle fire
Drug evidence photo
$13K worth of meth, marijuana seized in Langlade County
Snowplow driver David Gehrke says he's glad 5-year-old Maddox is safe after he found the boy...
Snowplow driver saves 5-year-old boy wandering streets in subzero cold
Gov. Evers Signs Bill Providing Tax Relief to Wisconsin Businesses and Families on Feb. 18, 2021
Gov. Evers signs bill cutting taxes for businesses that took loans
Crews respond to a crash in the southbound lane on US-51.
Traffic Alert: 2 on-ramps from Hwy 51 closed on Wausau’s northside due to crash

Latest News

More clouds than breaks of sun this afternoon. Snow is expected Sunday afternoon and night.
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
3 crashes reported Friday in Vilas County
Weather likely a factor in 3 crashes in Vilas County
A Wisconsin driver is facing an operating while intoxicated charge after police say she drove...
WATCH: 2nd Wisconsin driver in 2 weeks skids off interstate ramp
In Wausau, restaurants said they are ready for the challenge. To prepare for Friday night, the...
Restaurants prepare for high demand of fish fry’s during Lent
White House deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger speaks during a press briefing,...
Suspected Russian hack fuels new US action on cybersecurity