Weather likely a factor in 3 crashes in Vilas County

3 crashes reported Friday in Vilas County
3 crashes reported Friday in Vilas County(Vilas County Sheriff's Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department said three crashes on Highway 51 are a reminder to slow down as road conditions are deteriorating.

The first crash involved a semi near Rest Lake. The semi is on its side in the ditch. A second crash happened on U.S. 51 near County Highway H and a third crash happened on 51 near Spider Circle.

Please SLOW down those traveling on USH 51 near Rest Lake Rd - arrangements are being made to safely remove the semi

Posted by Vilas County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 19, 2021

The extent of injuries, if any, was not immediately know.

Deputies ask drivers to slow down and move over if in the area of the crashes.

