Wausau native shares experience of living in Texas during extremely cold weather

HOUSTON, TEXAS. (WSAW) - A Houston school teacher with Wausau roots said even with winter experience under her belt the conditions are extreme. Mandy Jehn grew up in Wausau, but when she moved to Texas 8 years ago, she didn’t expect the temperatures to follow.

“I’m used to it, but part of the reason I moved to Houston is not for this type of weather either,” she joked.

Since Monday her school district has canceled school because of the low temperatures and icy road conditions. Even though Mandy is more prepared for driving in the snow than most Texans, the conditions are bad for even her standards.

“I know they spray down the roads, use sand to kind of help traction and things like that. But as the days went on, we got more rain and freezing temperatures at night. Even for me, I didn’t want to get out onto the roads,” Jehn said.

Jehn power is back on in most areas, but running water is still a problem.

“The water pressure is not there, we’re still under that boiling water notice,” Jehn said.

If you’d like to help, many areas in Texas are looking for skilled workers to help fix broken pipes and damaged infrastructure. For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.