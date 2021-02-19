UW-Stevens Point’s men’s hockey game vs. UW-Superior canceled

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday night’s hockey game between UW-Stevens Point and UW-Superior has been canceled according to a press release sent by the UWSP athletic department.

The game has been canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. This is UWSP’s first cancelation of the season.

The Pointers played UW-Superior on Wednesday defeating the Yellowjackets 5-3.

UWSP will be back in action on Wednesday at UW-Stout.

