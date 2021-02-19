Advertisement

Traffic Alert: 2 on-ramps from Hwy 51 closed on Wausau’s northside due to crash

police lights
police lights(AP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department said the onramps to southbound US 51 from County Road U and County Road K are currently closed.

A crash in the area was reported around 6:50 a.m. Friday. The location is near North Central Technical College.

Additionally, southbound US 51 is down to one lane of travel in that area.

Police said emergency crews are on scene investigating a traffic crash.

*** TRAFFIC ALERT *** Be advised that the onramps to southbound US 51 from CTR U and CTR K are currently closed. ...

Posted by Wausau Police Department on Friday, February 19, 2021

