Traffic Alert: 2 on-ramps from Hwy 51 closed on Wausau’s northside due to crash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department said the onramps to southbound US 51 from County Road U and County Road K are currently closed.

A crash in the area was reported around 6:50 a.m. Friday. The location is near North Central Technical College.

Additionally, southbound US 51 is down to one lane of travel in that area.

Police said emergency crews are on scene investigating a traffic crash.

