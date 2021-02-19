Advertisement

Thorp woman charged with mistreatment of animals, dog found with legs zip tied

Clark County dog found with legs tied
Clark County dog found with legs tied(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 34-year-old Thorp woman has been charged in Clark County with mistreatment of animals after a dog was found with its two front legs zip tied together in October.

Court records show Jill Warminski has been charged with mistreatment of animals and obstructing an officer in Clark County.

The criminal complaint says law enforcement officers were dispatched to Pine Road in Thorp for a report of a dog that had been zip tied around the front two legs. A Clark County Deputy says the deep laceration around the right front left of the dog was so deep, the bone was visible.

Many witnesses came forward recognizing the dog after officials posted about him to their Facebook page. Multiple people identified the dog as Max and Warminski as his owner.

On Nov. 30, Warminski told law enforcement that her husband had nothing to do with the case saying, “I’m the one that had to do everything with Max,” and “He’s my dog,”.

She continued to tell law enforcement that she drove the dog out there and left it because she couldn’t take care of the dog and neither could her children. She also said she couldn’t get anyone to take the dog.

The criminal complaint noted that officials learned the Warminski’s had two dogs from the same litter with Max being one of those dogs.

When trying to track down the other dog officials were given a name and when contacting them. That person told law enforcement that Warminski had texted them asking to cover for her on the other dog.

She is scheduled to appear in court on April, 6.

