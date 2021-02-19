Advertisement

SOURCE: Legendary D.C. Everest football coach Wayne Steffenhagen has died

Wayne Steffenhagen
Wayne Steffenhagen(D.C. Everest)
By Noah Manderfeld, Dale Ryman, Reece Van Haaften and Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A source tells NewsChannel 7 that Legendary D.C. Everest football coach Wayne Steffenhagen has died. The school later confirmed Steffenhagen’s death.

Steffenhagen coached the Evergreens for 33 years-- winning 276 games and five state titles (1981, 1983, 1989, 1998 and 2003). His teams won 18 Wisconsin Valley Conference titles in the process.

Steffenhagen was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2002. He retired in 2011 as the winningest coach in Evergreens’ history. After his retirement, he was inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2013. DCE’s football field has since been named Steffenhagen field.

Steffenhagen was 79 years old.

