Snow sculptors return to Wausau for ‘Birds in Art’ display

Mike Sponholtz creates sculpture in 2018
Mike Sponholtz creates sculpture in 2018(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A trio of snow sculptors will create snow art Saturday and Sunday at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum.

Team USA Snow Sculptors; Mike Martino, Tom Queoff, and Mike Sponholtz are no strangers to Wausau. They’ve created snow sculptures in Wausau for three decades. This weekend, the three will create a penguin-themed snow sculpture. The best opportunities to see the trio at work will be Saturday morning and afternoon. The sculpture will remain until the weather permits.

The 2021 penguin-themed snow sculpture complements the “Birds in Art” 2020 exhibition, which is extended through Sunday, Feb. 21. The museum recently reopened after a proactive closure during the region’s coronavirus surge.

Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum is located at 700 N 12th St. in Wausau.

