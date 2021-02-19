Snow sculptors return to Wausau for ‘Birds in Art’ display

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A trio of snow sculptors will create snow art Saturday and Sunday at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum.

Team USA Snow Sculptors; Mike Martino, Tom Queoff, and Mike Sponholtz are no strangers to Wausau. They’ve created snow sculptures in Wausau for three decades. This weekend, the three will create a penguin-themed snow sculpture. The best opportunities to see the trio at work will be Saturday morning and afternoon. The sculpture will remain until the weather permits.

The 2021 penguin-themed snow sculpture complements the “Birds in Art” 2020 exhibition, which is extended through Sunday, Feb. 21. The museum recently reopened after a proactive closure during the region’s coronavirus surge.

Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum is located at 700 N 12th St. in Wausau.

