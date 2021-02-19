Restaurants prepare for high demand of fish fry’s during Lent

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -For the first time in a long time, local churches will not be serving their annual fish fry’s for Lent, putting that demand for seafood on restaurants every Friday night until Easter.

In Wausau, restaurants said they are ready for the challenge. To prepare for Friday night, the Eagle’s Club has upped their fish inventory to avoid running out of their specials.

“We have beer-battered, lightly breaded and we also have a poor man without the breading. I mean there’s something for everybody. No matter your diet, so I mean it’s kind of like a homey thing here in Wisconsin. It just goes hand in hand,” Amber Brzezinski, one of the managers at the Eagle’s Club said.

They also serve fish on Wednesdays and at lunch so people who want to dine-in don’t have to be worried about the crowd.

“It’s an extra day. People can’t always make it for Friday, or they want to go into a place that isn’t as packed, you know, so they come in on Wednesdays instead,” Brzezinski said.

Overall, this year Brzezinski said they have seen record numbers of take-out for Friday fish frys, and are very thankful for the community’s support. For those who want to dine in, they have created limited spaced seating.

They expect to be very busy Friday.

