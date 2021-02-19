Advertisement

Portion of Maple Avenue closed in Marshfield at train tracks

Train stopped in Marshfield
Train stopped in Marshfield(Marshfield Police Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of a busy street in Marshfield will remain closed until further notice after the train struck a traffic pole early Friday morning.

Police said Maple at Veterans is closed at the train crossing.  No northbound or southbound traffic can cross the tracks until the lights are repaired.  East and westbound traffic may proceed normally.

Police said a vehicle struck a traffic pole knocking it onto the tracks. The train then struck the pole. No one was injured.

