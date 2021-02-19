Advertisement

Packers release linebacker Christian Kirksey and tackle Rick Wagner

(WBAY)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers announced on Friday that they have released linebacker Christian Kirksey and tackle Rick Wagner.

Green Bay signed both players during the 2020 offseason.

Kirksey started 11 regular-season games tallying 78 tackles.

Wagner appeared in 16 regular-season games with nine starts. He also started both of the Packers’ postseason games.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the move saves $10.25-million in salary-cap space.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck caught on Fire on I-39 near Kroenenwetter on Feb. 18, 2021.
UPDATE: I-39 near Kronenwetter now open after vehicle fire
Crews respond to a crash in the southbound lane on US-51.
Update: One person injured in crash on US 51
Wayne Steffenhagen dies at 79 years old.
Legendary D.C. Everest football coach Wayne Steffenhagen has died
Drug evidence photo
$13K worth of meth, marijuana seized in Langlade County
House fire in Wausau Thursday night
1 person hurt in Wausau structure fire

Latest News

Wayne Steffenhagen dies at 79 years old.
Legendary D.C. Everest football coach Wayne Steffenhagen has died
UW-Stevens Point’s men’s hockey game vs. UW-Superior canceled
WIAA Sectional Semifinal girls basketball highlights and results
WIAA Sectional Semifinal girls basketball. 2-18-21.
Sectional Semifinal Girls Basketball 2-18-21