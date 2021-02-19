Packers release linebacker Christian Kirksey and tackle Rick Wagner
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers announced on Friday that they have released linebacker Christian Kirksey and tackle Rick Wagner.
Green Bay signed both players during the 2020 offseason.
Kirksey started 11 regular-season games tallying 78 tackles.
Wagner appeared in 16 regular-season games with nine starts. He also started both of the Packers’ postseason games.
According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the move saves $10.25-million in salary-cap space.
