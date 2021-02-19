Packers release linebacker Christian Kirksey and tackle Rick Wagner

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers announced on Friday that they have released linebacker Christian Kirksey and tackle Rick Wagner.

Green Bay signed both players during the 2020 offseason.

Kirksey started 11 regular-season games tallying 78 tackles.

Wagner appeared in 16 regular-season games with nine starts. He also started both of the Packers’ postseason games.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the move saves $10.25-million in salary-cap space.

The Packers have released veteran tackle Rick Wagner, who sources say is contemplating retirement, and ILB Christian Kirksey.



The moves clear $10.25m million in salary-cap space.



They'll no doubt be in the market for OT help, considering David... https://t.co/NtH8WSWYJ1 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) February 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.