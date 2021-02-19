Mass vaccination site could be coming to Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Board of Supervisors discussed plans to facilitate the operation of a regional COVID-19 vaccination site Thursday, Feb. 18.

The Marathon County mass vaccination site will be able to administer about 1,000 vaccinations per day once it’s in full operation.

If approved by the Marathon County Board of Supervisors, this will be a major step in turning the corner of the coronavirus.

“Part of the purpose of this site is that when more vaccines are available, we will then be able to push out more vaccines in a given day,” Joan Theurer of the Marathon County Health Department said during Thursday’s meeting.

Getting people vaccinated to prevent further spread of COVID-19 is a top priority for Marathon County, and now there’s a plan to have a mass vaccination site in the county to help bring herd immunity.

“It would serve not only Marathon County but the counties that makeup Central Wisconsin as well,” Theurer said.

The vaccination site would be one of several stationed throughout the state.

Marathon County has been chosen because of its large population and vast resources including transportation.

“It’s probably one of the larger populated counties in the state from here, north and so I think that’s one of the major reasons that it was looked at,” Marathon County Board Chairman Kurt Gibbs said.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will be responsible for the operation. Right now, a location is not yet known, but doses will begin with about 250 per day and work up to 1,000 as vaccines become more available.

“That availability only moves us closer to what is deemed herd immunity and somewhat back to a semblance of normal,” Gibbs said.

The Marathon County Board of Supervisors will make a final vote Thursday, Feb. 25 to move forward with plans.

They hope to have the vaccination site ready for operation after March 8.

