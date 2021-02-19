Advertisement

Local retirement home celebrates building-wide vaccinations

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - Colby Retirement Community celebrated most of its staff and residents receiving their second, and final dose, of the Moderna vaccine with a “party.”

The theme, “Caffeinated and Vaccinated,” was created to give its staff and residents something to look forward to, besides getting the vaccine, according to Community Director Samantha Kilty.

Kilty says after waiting for their second dose for about a month, they had some time to prepare.

“For our first round, we only had about four days to prepare,” Kilty said. “So, for this one, we’ve had about a full month now. We just found a catchy phrase and went with it. And all of our residents like coffee and all of our staff like coffee.”

Kilty says 13 of its 16 residents received the vaccine and the other 3 residents would receive later this month.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Rice booking photo
Wood County man gets 5 years prison for role in newborn’s murder
A truck caught on Fire on I-39 near Kroenenwetter on Feb. 18, 2021.
UPDATE: I-39 near Kronenwetter now open after vehicle fire
District: Wausau East teachers regret ‘assassination’ question on math assignment
After a wrecking permit was obtained to demolish the T.B. Scott mansion, Merrill residents are...
Merrill residents react to T.B. Scott mansion being demolished
Lincoln Hills staff member recovering after assault inside facility

Latest News

UWSP professor explains significance of U.S. rover landing on Mars
UWSP professor explains significance of U.S. rover landing on Mars
First black chancellor of UWSP excited to help transform students
First black chancellor of UWSP excited to help transform students
Fist black chancellor appointed to UW-Stevens Point
Black History Month: First black chancellor appointed to UWSP
Residents of Colby retirement home get 'Caffeinated and Vaccinated'
Residents of Colby retirement home get 'Caffeinated and Vaccinated'