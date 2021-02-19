Advertisement

Lakeland Union’s season ends in the WIAA State Hockey semifinals to Superior

By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPOONER, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeland Union boys hockey falls in the WIAA state semifinals, 4-1. The Thunderbirds made their first state hockey tournament appearance in school history.

The Spartans found the net first when Drew Scharte made a stellar pass while falling to Carter Kalin who potted the game-opening goal in the first period.

Lakeland tied it up about five minutes into the second period. Cody Olson fired, grabbed his own rebound and potted the Thunderbirds’ first-ever goal at state.

From there, the Spartans took off. Carson Gotelaere took a nice feed and slid it into the twine for the game-winning goal. Superior would find twine to more times courtesy of Kell Piggott and Mason Stenberg.

The Thunderbirds finish the season with a 13-5 record.

