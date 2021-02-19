Advertisement

GOP source: Priebus mulling run for Wisconsin governor

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2016 file photo, Reince Priebus, then chief of staff for...
FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2016 file photo, Reince Priebus, then chief of staff for President-elect Donald Trump, arrives at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Priebus, the former White House Chief of Staff to Donald Trump, has called Republican donors and power brokers in Wisconsin to discuss a possible bid for governor or the U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Reince Priebus, a former White House chief of staff to Donald Trump, has called Republican donors and power brokers in Wisconsin to discuss a possible bid for governor or the U.S. Senate.

That’s according to a GOP strategist who spoke directly with Priebus about his deliberations.

The person described Priebus as very far away from making a decision and largely listening to donors’ advice. The strategist was not authorized to comment publicly about Priebus’ discussions and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Priebus works for a law firm and lives outside Washington. Priebus is among several Republicans eyeing a possible run for governor.

Tony Evers, a Democrat, has not yet said whether he will seek reelection.

