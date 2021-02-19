Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA All-Star Game starter

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in action during an NBA basketball game...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in action during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in New York. The Nets won 123-125. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is an NBA All-Star Game starter, the NBA announced Thursday night.

The selection makes it the fifth all-star game nod for the two-time reigning NBA MVP, each one as a starter. The “Greek Freak” is currently averaging 28.2 points per game with 9.7 assists per game.

Giannis has criticized the NBA for hosting an All-Star Game amidst a pandemic, saying in early February “I really, right now, I don’t care about the All-Star Game. I got zero energy, zero excitement.”

Giannis was the only player from the Bucks selected for the All-Star Game on Mar. 7.

Almond-Bancroft Eagles girls basketball teams soars into sectionals for first time in 12 years
