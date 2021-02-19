Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA All-Star Game starter

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is an NBA All-Star Game starter, the NBA announced Thursday night.

The selection makes it the fifth all-star game nod for the two-time reigning NBA MVP, each one as a starter. The “Greek Freak” is currently averaging 28.2 points per game with 9.7 assists per game.

Giannis has criticized the NBA for hosting an All-Star Game amidst a pandemic, saying in early February “I really, right now, I don’t care about the All-Star Game. I got zero energy, zero excitement.”

Giannis was the only player from the Bucks selected for the All-Star Game on Mar. 7.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.