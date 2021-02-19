First Alert Weather: More snow expected later this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Although the streak of consecutive below zero temperatures has come to an end, for now, it remains chilly across North Central Wisconsin. Clouds will be common for today with a few flurries possible, especially in the north. Highs in the upper teens to near 20.

Mostly cloudy and chilly. (WSAW)

Some clouds and cold tonight. Lows ranging from around zero where the clouds hang in for most of the night, to the single digits below zero where stars and the half-moon can be spotted in the sky. A fair amount of sunshine to start the weekend tomorrow. Highs in the low 20s.

Light to moderate snow will impact the region Sunday afternoon into the evening. (WSAW)

The next weather maker will be driving through the Upper Midwest on Sunday. Low pressure will be tracking to our south, likely rolling along through Iowa into northern Illinois Sunday afternoon into the evening. Light snow is expected to break out in the Northwoods during the afternoon Sunday, while light to moderate snow will impact Central Wisconsin. The snow will last into the evening hours, winding down around or a little after midnight. This will not be a First Alert Weather Day, due to the amount of snowfall ranging from up to 1″ in the north to 1-2″ in most of Central Wisconsin, while 2-4″ is possible in the far south. No less, roads for the afternoon into Sunday night locally will be snow-covered and slippery. Highs on Sunday in the upper 20s.

Some snow is expected Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. (WSAW)

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers Tuesday afternoon. It will be a bit milder with highs Monday in the low 30s, rising to the upper 30s on Tuesday. Clouds with perhaps a snow shower on Wednesday, high in the low 30s. Partly cloudy on Thursday and cooler with highs in the low 20s. A mix of sun and clouds next Friday, high in the upper 20s.

Milder times next week. (WSAW)

