Advertisement

Evers signs bill expanding COVID-19 vaccine adminstration

(Will Thomas)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill Friday that will now allow pharmacy technicians and students to administer COVID-19 vaccines under certain conditions.

“While we work to get shots in arms as soon as we have supply available, we also want to make sure we’re maximizing our capacity by expanding the number of people who can administer those doses once we have them,” said Gov. Evers. “Getting vaccine doses to folks across our state continues to be our top priority so we can recover and bounce back from this pandemic.”

Evers signed the bill Friday after touring the COVID-19 vaccination clinic on the UW-Oshkosh campus. The new law allows a pharmacy student who has completed two years of pharmacy school to administer a vaccine under the supervision of a healthcare provider who is authorized to administer vaccines. It also allows for additional people to administer vaccines under certain conditions, including the following:

  • The person has completed at least two hours in a course of study and training, approved by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education or the board, in hands-on injection technique and the recognition and treatment of emergency reactions to vaccines;
  • The person acts under the direct supervision of a pharmacist who has completed a course in study on topics relating to vaccination;
  • The person holds a current certification in basic life support or cardiopulmonary resuscitation; and
  • The person holds a certified pharmacy technician certification from either the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board or the National Healthcareer Association.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck caught on Fire on I-39 near Kroenenwetter on Feb. 18, 2021.
UPDATE: I-39 near Kronenwetter now open after vehicle fire
Drug evidence photo
$13K worth of meth, marijuana seized in Langlade County
Snowplow driver David Gehrke says he's glad 5-year-old Maddox is safe after he found the boy...
Snowplow driver saves 5-year-old boy wandering streets in subzero cold
Gov. Evers Signs Bill Providing Tax Relief to Wisconsin Businesses and Families on Feb. 18, 2021
Gov. Evers signs bill cutting taxes for businesses that took loans
Crews respond to a crash in the southbound lane on US-51.
Traffic Alert: 2 on-ramps from Hwy 51 closed on Wausau’s northside due to crash

Latest News

More clouds than breaks of sun this afternoon. Snow is expected Sunday afternoon and night.
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
3 crashes reported Friday in Vilas County
Weather likely a factor in 3 crashes in Vilas County
In Wausau, restaurants said they are ready for the challenge. To prepare for Friday night, the...
Restaurants prepare for high demand of fish fry’s during Lent
Clark County dog found with legs tied
Thorp woman charged with mistreatment of animals, dog found with legs zip tied