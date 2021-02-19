Evers signs bill expanding COVID-19 vaccine adminstration

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill Friday that will now allow pharmacy technicians and students to administer COVID-19 vaccines under certain conditions.

“While we work to get shots in arms as soon as we have supply available, we also want to make sure we’re maximizing our capacity by expanding the number of people who can administer those doses once we have them,” said Gov. Evers. “Getting vaccine doses to folks across our state continues to be our top priority so we can recover and bounce back from this pandemic.”

Evers signed the bill Friday after touring the COVID-19 vaccination clinic on the UW-Oshkosh campus. The new law allows a pharmacy student who has completed two years of pharmacy school to administer a vaccine under the supervision of a healthcare provider who is authorized to administer vaccines. It also allows for additional people to administer vaccines under certain conditions, including the following:

The person has completed at least two hours in a course of study and training, approved by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education or the board, in hands-on injection technique and the recognition and treatment of emergency reactions to vaccines;

The person acts under the direct supervision of a pharmacist who has completed a course in study on topics relating to vaccination;

The person holds a current certification in basic life support or cardiopulmonary resuscitation; and

The person holds a certified pharmacy technician certification from either the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board or the National Healthcareer Association.

