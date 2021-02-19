DHS: 6 cases of COVID-19 variant found in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Health Services reports the number of COVID-19 variants found in Wisconsin is up to six.

Researchers believe that the strain, coined Variant B.1.1.7, can spread more rapidly and easily than the original strain of COVID-19. The department also listed variants B.1.351, which was found to be circulating in South Africa, and P.1, discovered in four Brazilian travelers who were tested in a Tokyo airport. Neither of these variant strains has been reported in Wisconsin, to date.

Researchers believe both of these strains can spread more rapidly and easily, but Variant P.1 has unique mutations that may affect the ability of COVID-19 antibodies to recognize and fight off the virus.

DHS said that 6,339 specimens have been sequenced by Wisconsin laboratories to identify variant cases. This sequencing is done on a proportion of positive COVID-19 test specimen, but DHS did not specify what that proportion was or why a test would be chosen.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.