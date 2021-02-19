Bridging gaps between patients with COPD and their health care providers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This season will be one unlike any other for approximately 15.7 million people in the United States diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, which is a progressive lung disease that makes it difficult to breathe. With flu season here, as well as dealing with seasonal allergens that can worsen symptoms, this can be a particularly stressful time for patients with COPD. In addition, patients with COPD are also at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Patients with COPD have additional hurdles to jump. Recent survey results show that doctors and patients diagnosed with COPD aren’t having enough open conversations that are needed to help prevent continued progression of their disease, and this could be costing them.

Specifically, there is a disconnect around the reporting of COPD flare-ups, known as exacerbations, which can be devastating events for patients. This disconnect could be due to a variety of factors, including the differences in the way that patients and doctors identify exacerbations, with only around a fifth of people living with COPD contacting a health professional when symptoms start. Open, consistent communication and early prevention around exacerbations is critical, because even a single exacerbation can have a negative impact on lung function.

On Friday, pulmonologist Dr. Frank Trudo, VP of U.S. Medical Affairs, Respiratory & Immunology at AstraZeneca and Kristen Willard, VP of Public and Professional Education at the COPD Foundation, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench. They revealed the latest survey results on this topic and explained how to bridge the gap between patients with COPD and their doctors, while also recommending best practices for patients to communicate with their healthcare providers in order to be more proactive about their disease.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.