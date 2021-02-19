Boys and Girls Club of Wausau has a new Youth of the Year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When Malya Reed joined the Boys and Girls Club in the sixth grade, she did not know how it would change her life.

She is talkative and outgoing, but says she didn’t like to share her emotions. But, she said the staff helped her become a more open, vulnerable person, and now it’s something she wants to pass on to others.

“I know that a lot of members go through a lot more than what they show,” said Reed, “and I’ve always wanted to be the person that can be there for them and tell them that it’s okay.”

The Boys and Girls Club has three main goals for its members: Promote good character and leadership, encourage them to dream about their future, and learn to make healthy lifestyle choices.

Chief Operating Officer Kim Larsen says everyday is a growing process with the kids and Malya is no exception.

“I think one of the most telling things was when we started talking about college,” said Larsen. “And for Malya to not see herself the way we see her until she came through this process,” she said.

Though Reed claims not to be able to cook, she enjoys working in the club’s kitchen. “I can’t even make ramen,” she said. “Whatever I do it just doesn’t seem to work out.”

It has boosted her confidence and gives her the satisfaction of helping others through the Dinners Out the Door program, which provides meals to local families.

“All the opportunities that we had to go and volunteer, I was right there to take them not only just for Youth of the Year but I was pushing myself to, you know, get out and help out in my community,” Reed said.

She is still a member, but last summer she also joined the staff. Now she gets to mentor younger kids as she was mentored. Because of her service to the community and others in the club, she is now the Wausau chapter’s Youth of the Year.

“When we choose kids, nominate them to be Youth of the Year we are looking for a club member that speaks for all of the kids that we serve. Who does that with respect and kindness and leadership and thoughtfulness, and who can model the behavior that other club members are aspiring to,” said Larsen.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.