Black History Month: First black chancellor appointed to UWSP

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Dr. Thomas Gibson is the 15th chancellor and first black person to serve in the role at UW-Stevens Point’s three campuses.

With an ultimate goal to enhance academic excellence, expand diversity and continue to grow enrollment at the university, Gibson says he’s passionate about student success.

“I want to make sure that we’re developing experiences that ultimately transform the lives of students, families, and communities,” he said.

Gibson says he was a first generation student in college, which ultimately shapes the lens of how he serves as an administrator.

“I know first hand what its like to juggle multiple jobs, multiple obligations, while balancing and pursuing a higher education,” Gibson said. “When I think about supporting students, its most through this first-generation, low to moderate-income lens. I often speak of barriers because sometimes these barriers are unintentional and being in a leadership role, I happen to have sensitivity to these matters which helps me to identify them quickly and remove them.”

After receiving tons of support from community members, he says he’s excited to begin his journey in Stevens Point.

“It’s not lost on me how much of a historic moment this is,” he said. “I think it really reigned true for me after receiving numerous notes from current students, alumni, faculty, staff, community and business leaders. They were all celebrating my appointment. And that just suggests to me that there will be great partnerships and great investment in my success as the leader of this great institution.”

Gibson has served at numerous institutions in Connecticut, New York, Indiana and Ohio, including his previous institution, Bowling Green State University in Ohio, where he served as vice president for Student Affairs and vice provost.

