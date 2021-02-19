Athletes come to Wausau for Modified State Winter Games

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Special Olympics of Wisconsin will be back in Wausau for a modified State Winter Games. Athletes from around the state will come to Wausau to compete in alpine skiing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and snowshoe racing.

Organizers are taking extra steps to ensure the safety of everyone involved during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Return to Play protocols and safety measures include screening all participants upon arrival at the competition site, having no more than 50 people at a competition site at one time, requiring facemasks and social distancing, limiting the event to one day, and holding the awards ceremonies virtually rather than in-person.

Cross Country skiing and snowshoeing will be Saturday, February 20th from 10 am-noon at Nine Mile Forest.

Alpine skiing and snowboarding is also on Saturday at Granite Peak from 11 am-1 pm.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.