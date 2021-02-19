Advertisement

Athletes come to Wausau for Modified State Winter Games

(WEAU)
By Austin LoGrande
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Special Olympics of Wisconsin will be back in Wausau for a modified State Winter Games. Athletes from around the state will come to Wausau to compete in alpine skiing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and snowshoe racing.

Organizers are taking extra steps to ensure the safety of everyone involved during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Return to Play protocols and safety measures include screening all participants upon arrival at the competition site, having no more than 50 people at a competition site at one time, requiring facemasks and social distancing, limiting the event to one day, and holding the awards ceremonies virtually rather than in-person.

Cross Country skiing and snowshoeing will be Saturday, February 20th from 10 am-noon at Nine Mile Forest.

Alpine skiing and snowboarding is also on Saturday at Granite Peak from 11 am-1 pm.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Rice booking photo
Wood County man gets 5 years prison for role in newborn’s murder
A truck caught on Fire on I-39 near Kroenenwetter on Feb. 18, 2021.
UPDATE: I-39 near Kronenwetter now open after vehicle fire
District: Wausau East teachers regret ‘assassination’ question on math assignment
After a wrecking permit was obtained to demolish the T.B. Scott mansion, Merrill residents are...
Merrill residents react to T.B. Scott mansion being demolished
Lincoln Hills staff member recovering after assault inside facility

Latest News

UWSP professor explains significance of U.S. rover landing on Mars
UWSP professor explains significance of U.S. rover landing on Mars
First black chancellor of UWSP excited to help transform students
First black chancellor of UWSP excited to help transform students
Fist black chancellor appointed to UW-Stevens Point
Black History Month: First black chancellor appointed to UWSP
Residents of Colby retirement home get 'Caffeinated and Vaccinated'
Residents of Colby retirement home get 'Caffeinated and Vaccinated'