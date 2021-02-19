Army Reserve soldiers train in real-world medical care at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) -

Army Reserve soldiers are in training at one Western Wisconsin military camp.

Service, to our country and those in need, is an everyday commitment for soldiers like Army sergeant Blake Small.

“It’s great to actually get out and actually make a difference in the community, help out the country,” said Small. “That’s what most of us signed up for.”

Small is part of the 811th Hospital Center based out of Missouri.

These soldiers will soon be serving America, in Kuwait.

First they are spending time at Fort McCoy’s Regional Training Site, learning life-saving procedures.

“[Fort McCoy] RTS-Med has provided a tremendous training opportunity for us,” said Colonel Susan Mantell, 811th Hospital Center Commander. “As reserves, we need to come into a facility and train as if we were going to fight. It is set up very similar to where we are going, so we have everything from nutrition care services to ICU, ICW, operating room...”

“[The job] has civilian capabilities, as well as a unique position in the military where we are able to go all different places and do all sorts of jobs with different units,” Small said. “This is hospital-based, but there are also line medics and more combat-related opportunities as well.”

“Being in a medical unit, there’s a lot of things you can learn in different regions of the world, especially with the theater we’re actually stepping into,” said Captain Richbert Sim, 325th Field Hospital Host Nation Liaison.

In a few weeks, the soldiers will review what they have learned.

“We don’t want to be figuring that out once we hit the ground and are transferring power from one facility to another,” Mantell said.

“It’s a pretty big deal,” added Small. “For some of us, this is our first deployment, so we’re excited.”

Excited for the unknown, while making sure they are prepared for whatever they may face.

After their training at Fort McCoy, the 811th Hospital Center will return to its base in Independence, Missouri for testing before being deployed to the Middle East later this year.

