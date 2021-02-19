AAA announces online driving course approved for use in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -

There is now one more class that kids can take online: Driver’s Ed.

AAA announced today that their online Drivers Education course has been approved for use in Wisconsin. According to the AAA, the course had been offered in other states and has been approved according to Wisconsin traffic law.

“A few years ago we began offering it as an online program and just recently we received permission to offer it in the state of Wisconsin and have it be approved to meet that requirement for the DOT”, said AAA Public Affairs Director, Nick Jarmusz.

The course is self-paced, giving enrolled students six months to complete it.

“We do think the advantages of that go at your own pace and being able to schedule it around other commitments certainly will be beneficial for a large number of families right now”, says Jarmusz.

This online course serves as the classroom component, but new drivers still must complete their practice hours. “Even if you go through this program, the classroom portion only, you still have to do your behind-the-wheel portion of Drivers Ed in person through a driving instructor”, he said.

Jarmusz stresses that parents be involved throughout the entire license obtaining process. “Teens are most vulnerable during that first year after they get their license. And we really encourage parents to work with them while they have their learner’s permit”, he said.

