2021 toy trends include a new version of the popular 90s toy, Tamagotchi

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s that time of year, the hottest and coolest new toys are being announced and hitting shelves in the weeks and months to come.

In lieu of the annual International Toy Fair, that has unfortunately been cancelled this year, Elizabeth Werner, the toy industry’s premier player, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to preview and demo. Werner offered an insider’s perspective of the industry’s most innovative, educational and just plain fun toys, set to be introduced into the marketplace this new year.

Some of the toys Werner showed off include: Scribble Scrubbie Pets Lagoon Playset by Crayola, Leap Frog Leap Land Adventures, LOL Surprise OMG Dance Dance Dance fashion dolls from MGA Entertainment and the Hello Kitty Tamagotchi.

Click on the video above to see a demo of all the toys Werner highlighted.

