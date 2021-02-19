Advertisement

17-year-old flown to hospital after truck hits horse and buggy

A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
(AP File Photo)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 17-year-old has been flown to an area hospital in serious condition after a truck hit a horse and buggy in Barron County on Thursday.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says they received a 9-1-1 call of the accident on Highway M near 30th Avenue at 6:44 p.m.

The initial investigation shows a horse and buggy was heading north on Highway M when it was struck by a truck that was going the same direction. The buggy was reported to have operating rear lights.

Officials say the driver of the truck was treated and released at the scene. But a 17-year-old in the buggy was flown to a hospital and a 16-year-old occupant had minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

