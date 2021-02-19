1 person hurt in Wausau structure fire

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was hurt Thursday, after a fire at a multi-apartment home near South Third Avenue in Wausau.

Wausau Fire Battalion Chief Kraig Kruzan tells NewsChannel 7 a call came in around 7:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of a house on fire.

The fire was found on the second floor of the home, and it was isolated to one room.

Battalion Chief Kruzan said there were reports that there were people inside that were trying to evacuate the home. Everyone made it out safe.

The person who was hurt in the fire was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but crews don’t believe it is suspicious.

