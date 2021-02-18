Advertisement

Wisconsin ice shanty removal deadline approaching

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s almost time to remove those permanent ice shanties for the season.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released this timeline for anglers:

• Wisconsin – Iowa boundary waters by Feb. 20

• Wisconsin – Minnesota boundary waters by March 1

• Inland waters south of Highway 64 by the first Sunday following March 1

• Lake Michigan, Green Bay, Lake Superior and inland waters north of Highway 64 by the first Sunday following March 12

• Wisconsin – Michigan boundary waters by March 15

Portable shanties are allowed after these dates. They must be removed from the ice when they are not in use and at the end of the day.

The DNR adds the familiar warning that the ice is never 100 percent safe. Anglers should check with their local fishing clubs and bait shops for ice conditions.

