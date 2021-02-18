Advertisement

Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine registry to launch March 1

Starting March 1, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services will launch its COVID Vaccine...
Starting March 1, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services will launch its COVID Vaccine Registry. It’s a statewide scheduling system. Pilot locations will begin testing software Monday.(wsaw)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting March 1, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services will launch its COVID Vaccine Registry. It’s a statewide scheduling system. Pilot locations will begin testing software Monday.

“This registry will be vital in our effort to get all Wisconsinites access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said. “It will make it easier for the public to get vaccinated, and assist vaccinators in tracking available supply. It is important to remember that the vaccine supply in Wisconsin is extremely limited and that most people will not be able to get appointments to be vaccinated right away.”

The vaccine registry will require people to answer several questions to determine if they are in one of the groups eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and help them schedule an appointment. If they are not eligible, or if no appointments are currently available, they will be placed on a waiting list.

