Virtual conversations discuss black history, racism

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In celebration of Black History Month, a local organization is hosting free virtual community sessions to better educate people about black history.

The Courageous Community Conversations happen each Wednesday throughout the month of February and cover various topics.

The weekly event gives community members a chance to safely ask questions and learn about racism and black history.

“My mission is to strengthen and heal the community,” LPRC Diversity Consulting Services Founder La’Tanya Campbell said. “It’s important to have these conversations every day.”

After a summer of social unrest around the nation, La’Tanya Campbell lived fearfully after the death of George Floyd.

She decided something needed to be done in the Wausau community to educate about racism and black history, that’s when she created her business, LPRC Diversity Consulting Services.

“I was left feeling stuck,” Campbell said. “It wasn’t because of watching George Floyd [being] murdered on national TV, but it was because of the nation’s response to the civil unrest.”

At LPRC, they help educate and train local businesses about diversity consultation.

Now during the month of February, it’s her goal to have courageous conversations with community members about racism and black history.

“I like to have conversations I don’t like to just present information and talk at people, I like to talk to people so that we can understand one another and where we’re coming from,” Campbell said.

Campbell said black history is American history, but at times goes untold. The virtual sessions give community members a chance to safely learn and ask questions.

“It’s a good atmosphere,” participant Bill Conway said.

Conway is a participant. He’s also on the Marathon County Diversity Affairs Commission. He believes you shouldn’t be afraid to talk about black history and learning more opens people’s eyes.

“There’s a lot of desire to put like blinders on when it comes to racial issues because everyone wants to be equal, but you can’t just ignore culture,” Conway said.

There is one Courageous Community Conversation left which will be Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. Follow the link to register for the event.

