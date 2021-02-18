Advertisement

UWSP men’s hockey notches home win behind goals by Moline, Roo, Pietrowski

By UWSP Athletics
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - Three different UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey plays scored their first goals as Pointers in a 5-3 home win over UW-Superior (2-2-0, 2-2-0).

Cody Moline (North Branch, Minn.) got the Pointers (3-2-0, 3-2-0) on the board just 21 seconds into the game. His first career goal came off assists from Steven Quagliata (Bartlett, Ill./) and Nick Gonrowski (New Hope, Minn./).

Gonrowski handed out another helper moments later on Jordan Roo’s (Champlin, Minn.) first career goal at the 4:59 mark. Isaac Moberg (St. Paul, Minn./) also had an assist on the play.

The Yellowjackets evened the game with two goals in the first 11 minutes of the second period. Late in the second, Zach Zech (South Lyon, Mich./) scored on the power play to put UWSP back in front. Nicholas Aromatario (Woodbridge, Ont./) and Ryan Orgel (Los Angeles, Calif./) assisted on the goal.

At the 8:19 point of the third period, Jordan Fader (Rice Lake, Wis./) netted a shorthanded goal to push UWSP’s lead back to two goals. Seven minutes later, the Yellowjackets made it a one-goal game.

Tyler Pietrowski (Curtice, Ohio/) closed out the scoring with his first goal in a Pointers’ sweater. Carter Roo (Champlin, Minn./) and Orgel assisted on the goal at the 17:16 mark.

Ryan Wagner (Indianapolis, Ind./) made 23 saves to earn the win for the Pointers, his second career victory. UWS goaltender Oscar Svensson had 25 saves. The Pointers and Yellowjackets close out the home-and-home on Friday in Superior. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Most Read

Ben Jacobson of Cumberland
Missing Barron County man found deceased
The state Department of Natural Resources said it will propose a harvest quota of 200 wolves...
Application for wolf hunting permits opens Tuesday, season to begin Feb. 22
Allen Rice booking photo
Wood County man gets 5 years prison for role in newborn’s murder
After a wrecking permit was obtained to demolish the T.B. Scott mansion, Merrill residents are...
Merrill residents react to T.B. Scott mansion being demolished
District: Wausau East teachers regret ‘assassination’ question on math assignment

Latest News

UWSP men's hockey notches home win
UWSP men's hockey notches home win
UW-Stevens Point men's hoops falls to UW-Oshkosh
UW-Stevens Point men's hoops falls to UW-Oshkosh
The Storm fall in the WIAA State semis.
The Central Wisconsin Storm fall in the WIAA State Hockey semifinals
The Central Wisconsin Storm fall in overtime to the CFM Sabers.
The Central Wisconsin Storm fall in the WIAA State Hockey semifinals