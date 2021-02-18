UWSP men’s hockey notches home win behind goals by Moline, Roo, Pietrowski

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - Three different UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey plays scored their first goals as Pointers in a 5-3 home win over UW-Superior (2-2-0, 2-2-0).

Cody Moline (North Branch, Minn.) got the Pointers (3-2-0, 3-2-0) on the board just 21 seconds into the game. His first career goal came off assists from Steven Quagliata (Bartlett, Ill./) and Nick Gonrowski (New Hope, Minn./).

Gonrowski handed out another helper moments later on Jordan Roo’s (Champlin, Minn.) first career goal at the 4:59 mark. Isaac Moberg (St. Paul, Minn./) also had an assist on the play.

The Yellowjackets evened the game with two goals in the first 11 minutes of the second period. Late in the second, Zach Zech (South Lyon, Mich./) scored on the power play to put UWSP back in front. Nicholas Aromatario (Woodbridge, Ont./) and Ryan Orgel (Los Angeles, Calif./) assisted on the goal.

At the 8:19 point of the third period, Jordan Fader (Rice Lake, Wis./) netted a shorthanded goal to push UWSP’s lead back to two goals. Seven minutes later, the Yellowjackets made it a one-goal game.

Tyler Pietrowski (Curtice, Ohio/) closed out the scoring with his first goal in a Pointers’ sweater. Carter Roo (Champlin, Minn./) and Orgel assisted on the goal at the 17:16 mark.

Ryan Wagner (Indianapolis, Ind./) made 23 saves to earn the win for the Pointers, his second career victory. UWS goaltender Oscar Svensson had 25 saves. The Pointers and Yellowjackets close out the home-and-home on Friday in Superior. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.