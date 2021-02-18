Advertisement

UW study finds cancer could be detected in urine

urine test may detect cancer
urine test may detect cancer(WSAW)
By Heather Foster
Published: Feb. 18, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A recently published study, led by Dr. Muhammed Murtaza with the University of Wisconsin, indicates some cancers could potentially be detected in a urine sample.

The study was published this week in Science Translational Medicine.

Dr. Murtaza said, “What we’ve found is that, fragmentation patterns in urine samples from cancer patients are actually significantly different from people who do not have cancer who are healthy.”

Currently, cancers are detected and diagnosed using more invasive methods like surgical biopsies and blood draws. While early results are promising, the researchers say they need to test their findings in much larger populations of cancer patients in comparison to healthy individuals.

