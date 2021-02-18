Advertisement

UW planning to allow fans at Badgers football games

Camp Randall is practically empty Friday night for the first football game of 2020.
Camp Randall is practically empty Friday night for the first football game of 2020.(Mike Jacques)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin plans to let fans back into Camp Randall Stadium when the Badgers football season kicks off this fall.

Athletics Director Barry Alvarez made the announcement Thursday morning in a video statement posted on YouTube. He explained that they have not been able to determine how many fans would be allowed to attend each game.

“(W)e do know we have a great schedule,” he continued. “We’re really looking forward to getting people back into the stands.”

Ticket information as well as details about the annual fund are expected to be released soon.

